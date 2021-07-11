Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

‘Empty the Shelters’
Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its summer 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Sunday, a quarterly effort that has helped more than 53,742 pets in area shelters find their forever homes. During each nationwide event, the foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten. This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, including the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
Rockingham County Animal Shelter will participate Sunday at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville, offering $5 adoption fees for adult cats and kittens, and $25 for adult dogs and puppies. All interested adopters can find more details at www.rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.
Municipal election
Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 municipal election on Nov. 2. The dates and times for one-stop voting will be determined at the board of elections meeting at noon July 20 once the 2021-2023 board of elections members are sworn in.
The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville and Wentworth ends at noon July 16.
The candidate filing period for Eden will begin at noon July 26 and end at noon Aug. 13.
The 2021 municipal candidates running for office will be posted to the Rockingham County website under the Board of Elections section.
For information, call 336-342-8110, Ext. 2410.
Pandemic assistance
Rockingham County applied for and received a CDBG COVID-19 grant to assist Rockingham County residents with rent and/or utilities. The United Way of Rockingham County will be accepting and processing the applications. There will be $1,000 per household cap on awards. Anyone who has documentation supporting a loss of income during the pandemic is allowed to apply.
Applications will be taken by the United Way of Rockingham County at several locations in the county for those who have transportation concerns. A set schedule of specific days, times and locations will be provided via the United Way of Rockingham County’s website (uwrockingham.org), along with a printable version of the application, program policies and duplication of benefits policy. Look under the “Links” tab to the CDBG COVID-19 page for information regarding the application process and policies.
The grant awards will be paid directly to the entity who is owed. No funds will be distributed directly to applicants. All applications will be reviewed and documentation verification performed. In order to be approved and awarded the $1,000 payment, applicants must show debt owed; that they are indeed the debtor; that the bill/rent is in their name; and that they have a documented income loss due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
With multiple business entities having shut down during the pandemic, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recognized local residents’ need for assistance to meet financial obligations for monthly utilities and rent. The decision was made to apply for this grant issued through the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The process has taken several months to achieve since Rockingham County filed the grant application in August 2020 and received the approval letter in June 2021.
