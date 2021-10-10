Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Toy drive donations

needed for Jaycee

Burn Center

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office is holding a toy drive for the children and parents who are patients in the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Collection boxes will be set out through November at various locations across Rockingham County.

These donations not only go to families during the holidays but also throughout the year.

Event organizers ask that gifts be new and unopened, small in size and not violent in nature.

Hygiene and winter items, reading glasses, gift cards and individually wrapped snack items are welcome as well.

For information, call 336-634-3309.

Emergency workers needed to fill positions

Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services is looking for new employees to fill vacancies and to reward staff who are willing to pick up extra shifts.

During the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20, the board voted to give a temporary $100 per shift bonus for current full-time emergency services personnel who sign up for extra shifts.