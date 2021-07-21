Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Applications being

accepted for

Citizens Academy

The City of Eden is accepting applications through Aug. 20 for its Citizens Academy which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. consecutive, beginning Sept. 9 and running through Oct. 21 with a graduation ceremony Nov. 16 at the Eden City Council meeting.

The academy is a free, seven-session interactive course designed to provide residents with an in-depth look into municipal government as well as information about the services and programs of the City of Eden. It is open to all community members 18 or older who are city residents or who live in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction or work or own a business or property in the City of Eden. Class size is limited to 15 participants. A meal is provided at each session.