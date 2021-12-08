Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Eden Chamber, venue team for holiday event

The Eden Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Blissful Ridge Art & Wedding Venue to hold a fundraiser, “Taste of the Holidays from around the World,” Dec. 16-19 at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

The event will feature a six course, chef prepared meal that will include traditional holiday food from different countries.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and a dinner service at 6:30 p.m. A silent art auction benefitting UMAR artists will take place as well.

Tickets are $65 per person and should be paid in advance.

To order tickets, call 336-623-3336 or 336-520-0121 or visit www.blissfulridge.com.

Board votes to close YMCA

The YMCA of Greensboro’s association board has voted to close the Western Rockingham YMCA as of Dec. 31. Originally donated by the Ed Mooney family, this facility has served the Western Rockingham community since 1998 and is now on the market to be sold.