Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Area manufacturing workers needed

Rockingham County Economic Development recently announced at least four manufacturing companies looking for workers in the area.

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company is looking to hire at least 25 full-time roles after choosing Stoneville for their first North Carolina location. The company pledged more than $3 million in capital investments as it finds its new home in the North Star Shell building.

Also in Stoneville, TigerTek opened new positions recently. The industrial service company is looking to fill these roles as quickly as they can. Full time hires will receive health insurance, paid time off and life insurance.

A little further south in Stokesdale, Ontex is looking to expand their production line. A series of jobs have opened up for the manufacturing company. Ontex hosted a job fair on Nov. 6 at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on South Regional Road in Greensboro.

Culp in Stokesdale is hiring for multiple positions, a full list of job openings for Culp can be found at tinyurl.com/kne84b9t.

County to host job fair Nov. 17