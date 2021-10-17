Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County is launching an anti-litter initiative that will pay citizens to keep the rural region beautiful, county officials said this week.

If you are a member of a local club or civic group or an individual looking to raise money once a month, the county government’s litter control program will not only pay for cleanups, but will supply everything but the labor.

Earlier this year, the county administrators partnered with Rockingham Public Utilities division to form the incentivized program, the county announced in a press release.

Groups or individuals will be assigned a two-mile stretch of road, near their organization’s meeting place, when possible. Once a month, sponsors will be asked to clean the span of road. Rockingham County officials will pay the group or individual $75 per mile, a minimum of $150 per month, once the road way has been approved by a Litter Control Program official.

All supplies will be provided by the county, including safety vests, gloves, bags and the collection of the full litter bags.