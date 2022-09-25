Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Wall Recycling takes over landfill operations

Rockingham County Landfill staff is turning over the daily operations, maintenance and management of the site to Wall Recycling as of Oct. 1, 2022. Landfill customers will see little to no change in the operations and disposal of waste at the 281 Shuff Road location in Madison.

The tipping fee for the landfill will remain the same. Customers can expect to see final Rockingham County bills shortly following Oct. 1. All billing for services after the first of the month will come from Wall Recycling. Those who plan to use the landfill will need to check the Wall Recycling billing invoice for the terms and conditions along with the location to send payments.

Currently, there will be no changes in the materials accepted at the Rockingham County Landfill. Residents may see a more concerted effort to recycle some materials from the solid waste by Wall Recycling, thus allowing for more air space on the site over time.

Rockingham County and Wall Recycling are in the process of working to sign a 30-year agreement for the company to operate at the site. The county will still own the landfill site following this agreement signing. Wall Recycling will be leasing the space and holding a franchise agreement to operate at this location.

Rockingham County Landfill hours are set to stay the same with the option of Wall Recycling expanding hours in the future. Wall Recycling will work with the major waste haulers and towns to ensure the current level of service.

For billing questions regarding Wall Recycling, customers are asked to contact Allison Ford at allison@wallrecycling.com. For all other landfill inquires, reach out to Ronnie Tate, Director of County Engineering and Public Utilities, at 336-342-8371.

First Presbyterian ‘Fall Fest’ is set

First Presbyterian’s 31st Annual Fall Fest is set for 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at 582 Southwood Drive in Eden.

There will be a yard sale, Christmas and everyday crafts sale, bake sale, silent auction and a Brunswick stew sale.

Brunswick stew is $8 per quart; pre-order at 336-623-3962 or www.fpceden.org/donate.

There will be children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Halloween costume contest at 11 a.m.

There will be flu vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon and a hot dog lunch with trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be raffles and door prizes as well.

Jefferson-Jenkins to speak Oct. 7 at ICRCM

Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, educator, writer, activist, and the only African American woman to serve as president of the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) in its first 100 years, presents “Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up: This is Our Time” on Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m. at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro.

Jefferson-Jenkins’ talk will highlight themes from her latest book, “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters.’’

The museum is located at 134 S. Elm Street. A book signing will follow the presentation and Scuppernong Books staff will be on hand, selling copies of the book. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 22 and may be made at: https://forms.gle/GAweueGf6rTgbzZq9 or at: www.lwvpt.org.