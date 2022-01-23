Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Non-profit receives $25K donation for construction help
Help Center Against Violence recently received a $25,000 donation from Nestlé Purina PetCare Company to aid construction of the SquareOne Family Justice Center, a new facility designed to enhance support services for victims of violence in Rockingham County.
Help broke ground on the new facility this past summer to improve service delivery to clients in the region, bringing partners from law enforcement, civil attorneys, the district attorney’s office, department of social services and many other human services providers together under one roof – creating the SquareOne Family Justice Center.
“The services provided by Help in our community are invaluable, and we appreciate the proactive steps they’ve taken to expand and enhance their ability to support those in need,” said Will Steiner, new factory manager at the Purina manufacturing facility slated to open in Eden in 2023. “It’s an honor to play a small part in helping create and establish the new SquareOne Family Justice Center and provide more services for victims and their pets across Rockingham County.”
Help Center Against Violence has been assisting Rockingham County families since 1976. Through the years, the nonprofit, victim service provider has grown to provide relief to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking and elder maltreatments. Often, families fleeing abuse have beloved pets that suffer trauma as well. Leaving those pets behind is unimaginable, which prompted the organization to open an emergency shelter in 1994. Since then, Help has networked with veterinarians, foster programs and other animal rescue groups to ensure the safety of victims’ pets.
“Purina’s support of our ambitious project will help provide our community an innovative, proven and life-changing initiative that is so badly needed in rural Rockingham County,” said Debbie Moore, outreach advocate for the center. “Our county continues to rank eighth out of 100 counties for the largest number of clients served, yet our rural county lacks the basic resources to assist survivors in becoming self-sufficient.”
This donation is being granted through the Nestlé Purina Trust Fund, established by Purina founder William H. Danforth to provide critical support to important community causes.
Purina’s growing team in Eden is donating an additional $1,455 to Help following a Purple Leash Project fundraiser this fall. The Purple Leash Project is a national initiative established by Purina and nonprofit RedRover to provide services and support for domestic abuse survivors with pets who often struggle to find pet-friendly sheltering options. More than 70 percent of women in domestic violence shelters report their abuser threatened, injured, or killed a pet as a means of control. Because only 15 percent of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets, almost half of all victims – 48 percent – will delay leaving their abuser if they can’t take their pet with them into the shelter.
For information, visit www.purina.com/about-purina/supporting-communities.
