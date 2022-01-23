Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Non-profit receives $25K donation for construction help

Help Center Against Violence recently received a $25,000 donation from Nestlé Purina PetCare Company to aid construction of the SquareOne Family Justice Center, a new facility designed to enhance support services for victims of violence in Rockingham County.

Help broke ground on the new facility this past summer to improve service delivery to clients in the region, bringing partners from law enforcement, civil attorneys, the district attorney’s office, department of social services and many other human services providers together under one roof – creating the SquareOne Family Justice Center.

“The services provided by Help in our community are invaluable, and we appreciate the proactive steps they’ve taken to expand and enhance their ability to support those in need,” said Will Steiner, new factory manager at the Purina manufacturing facility slated to open in Eden in 2023. “It’s an honor to play a small part in helping create and establish the new SquareOne Family Justice Center and provide more services for victims and their pets across Rockingham County.”