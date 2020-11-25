 Skip to main content
Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
County offices
closed Nov. 26-27

The Rockingham County Governmental Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

With the holiday season in mind, the Rockingham County Interim Public Health Director Susan Young has shared COVID-19 safety suggestions per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. To see the suggestions, visit https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/InterimGuidanceforPrivateSocialGathnews134081030102120-050939PMa.pdf.

Send press releases to rock@greensboro.com.

