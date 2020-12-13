Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

Local woman

receives tennis

recognition

The United States Tennis Association North Carolina and the North Carolina Tennis Foundation have recognized Lisa Finney Griffith, publisher of "Eden's Own Journal," with the Grady Elmore Media Excellence Award.

Every year, USTA North Carolina honors those who go above and beyond, both on and off the court. Organizations, volunteers and players are recognized for growing the game and for their contributions to the sport.

This year, 22 award recipients were named.

Pet food

company set

to open here

North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, the first North American manufacturing and distribution location for Farmina Pet Foods, an Italian gourmet pet food producer. The company will begin construction in 2021 of a new facility at the Reidsville Industrial Park and invest $28,485,000 in real and personal property and create 129 new jobs.