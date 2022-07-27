Short news items from in and around Rockingham County

RAF marks two decades of service
The Reidsville Area Foundation will mark two decades of community service with its 20th Anniversary Celebration of Impact virtual and in-person open house event July 28-29.
The non-profit will join with community, its stakeholders and others for a virtual party kick-off on July 28 from 6-7 p.m. online.
Register for the virtual get-together at https://my.demio.com/ref/2BlyX5eQUCOzXud7.
On Friday take a look at visual displays of 20 years of work by the foundation during the RAF’s floating open house, which runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A cake cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
For more information or if you have questions or difficulty registering for the online event, contact Dawn Charaba, executive director, at (336) 634-1669 or dcharaba@rafoundation.org.
Phelps to perform at Rockingham Theatre
David Phelps, a multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, will perform in a concert set for 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Rockingham Theatre.
This event, featuring Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording.
For information, visit www.davidphelps.com or call 336-349-5673.
