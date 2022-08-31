Short news items from in and round Rockingham County

Reidsville Kiwanis golf tourney Oct. 1

The Kiwanis Club of Reidsville will hold its 35th annual golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Monroeton Golf Club in Reidsville.

The cost is $55 per player and proceeds will support more than 25 local children’s, youth and family programs.

For information, call or text 336-587-3640.

Sheriff to host 9/11 memorial

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park, 433 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory at 292 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker Colonel David Myers (Ret.), will be among those on hand to honor the innocents and first responders who died.

For information, call 336-634-3066 or email ksuthard@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Reidsville City Hall steps up security

Reidsville City Hall has made a few changes to enhance security.

Citizens will continue to be able to access the lobby area of the finance department to pay their water bills. For such payments, residents should enter the building from Morehead Street through the front door closest to Main Street.

Water bills can also be paid via an automated phone system by calling 866-254-7137. Residents must have their credit/debit card and water bill account number available. Another option is to register at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/reidsvillenc to set up an online account. However, for payments made via phone or online, a convenience fee of $1.25 will be charged. A drop box is also located at the rear of city hall to deposit payments. Assessments must still be either mailed in or paid in person.

All other traffic into the building will need to be buzzed in by those departments they are visiting. A directory listing will be available on the back porch of city hall as well as the vestibule area located inside the front door of city hall closest to the police department. A more detailed listing of services provided by that department will be located nearby so that residents can push the correct button for the department.

For those citizens with business in other departments of city hall, they can either call ahead to make an appointment or use the directory call boxes located on the back porch or in the vestibule area behind the front door closest to the police department.

Call the community development department at 336-349-1065 for questions about planning and zoning, sign permits, subdivisions, site plans, mapping, food truck permits, building permits and inspections, housing complaints, nuisance complaints and junk and abandoned vehicle complaints. The engineering department, 336-349-1047, handles improvement petitions, water and sewer tap applications, driveway permits and storm drainage plan reviews.

Collections and billing includes the payment of water bills, assessments and the connection and disconnection of water services. Call 336-349-1054 for this department. The city manager’s office at 336-349-1030 is responsible for setting the Reidsville City Council’s monthly agenda, taking board and commission applications and parade/temporary street closing permits. Human Resources can be reached at 336-349-1058 while the Main Street/Downtown office is 336-349-1111 and economic development is at 336-347-2307.