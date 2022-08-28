Short news items from in and round Rockingham County

RCS names top teachers

Rockingham County Schools recently announced that Becca Isley of Monroeton Elementary School was named the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, while Justin Cunningham of Reidsville Middle School was named the district’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence.

Isley is a third grade teacher; Cunningham is a sixth-grade math teacher.

EMS Academy opens

Rockingham County Government is partnering with Rockingham Community College in an effort to recruit and retain emergency medical service personnel. Through this partnership, the two organizations have created a new program, an EMS Academy, where trainees will be paid while earning their EMT-Basic credential.

The academy has been put in place as an effort to combat an employee shortage that is felt at the county, state and national levels. The academy will provide training for new emergency medical technicians.

For information, call 336-342-8116, email steph@co.rockingham.nc.us or visit tinyurl.com/3sv5ru6j.

Reidsville Kiwanis golf tourney Oct. 1

The Kiwanis Club of Reidsville will hold its 35th annual golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Monroeton Golf Club in Reidsville.

The cost is $55 per player and proceeds will support more than 25 local children’s, youth and family programs.

For information, call or text 336-587-3640.

RCS announces transfers, new hires

Rockingham County Schools has announced the following assistant principal transfers for the 2022-23 school year: Wendy Southard, Central Elementary, former assistant principal at Morehead High; Kimberly Thompson Hairston, Morehead High, former assistant principal at Dalton McMichael High; Lori Beth Davis, Holmes Middle, former assistant principal at Central Elementary; and Casey Elrod, Dalton McMichael High School, former assistant principal at Holmes Middle.

And these are the new RCS assistant principals who have been appointed by the RCS Board of Education this summer: Jenny Bates, Bethany Elementary, former counselor at Monroeton; Justin Bulla, Rockingham County High, former theater/drama teacher at RCHS; Landon Kimrey, Morehead High, former teacher in Guilford County; Amanda Wall, Leaksville-Spray Elementary, former teacher in Virginia; LaRinda Neal, Rockingham County High, former teacher at Douglass; Misty Corum, Reidsville Middle, former teacher at Leaksville Spray; Michelle Casto, Western Rockingham Middle, former instructional coach at WRMS; and James Carter, Monroeton Elementary School, former teacher at SCORE.

Sheriff to host 9/11 memorial

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office’s Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park, 433 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the National Guard Armory at 292 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.

Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker Colonel David Myers (Ret.), will be among those on hand to honor the innocents and first responders who died.

For information, call 336-634-3066 or email ksuthard@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Reidsville City Hall steps up security

Reidsville City Hall has made a few changes to enhance security.

Citizens will continue to be able to access the lobby area of the finance department to pay their water bills. For such payments, residents should enter the building from Morehead Street through the front door closest to Main Street.

Water bills can also be paid via an automated phone system by calling 866-254-7137. Residents must have their credit/debit card and water bill account number available. Another option is to register at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/reidsvillenc to set up an online account. However, for payments made via phone or online, a convenience fee of $1.25 will be charged. A drop box is also located at the rear of city hall to deposit payments. Assessments must still be either mailed in or paid in person.

All other traffic into the building will need to be buzzed in by those departments they are visiting. A directory listing will be available on the back porch of city hall as well as the vestibule area located inside the front door of city hall closest to the police department. A more detailed listing of services provided by that department will be located nearby so that residents can push the correct button for the department.

For those citizens with business in other departments of city hall, they can either call ahead to make an appointment or use the directory call boxes located on the back porch or in the vestibule area behind the front door closest to the police department.

Call the community development department at 336-349-1065 for questions about planning and zoning, sign permits, subdivisions, site plans, mapping, food truck permits, building permits and inspections, housing complaints, nuisance complaints and junk and abandoned vehicle complaints. The engineering department, 336-349-1047, handles improvement petitions, water and sewer tap applications, driveway permits and storm drainage plan reviews.

Collections and billing includes the payment of water bills, assessments and the connection and disconnection of water services. Call 336-349-1054 for this department. The city manager’s office at 336-349-1030 is responsible for setting the Reidsville City Council’s monthly agenda, taking board and commission applications and parade/temporary street closing permits. Human Resources can be reached at 336-349-1058 while the Main Street/Downtown office is 336-349-1111 and economic development is at 336-347-2307.