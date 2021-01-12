Shotwell advocates, foes bring 4 hours of public comment to Rock school board

And under Shotwell's guidance, the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students has more than doubled, data shows — a jump from around 41% in 2006 to just over 80% in 2020, Morrison said.

The mother of two RCS students, Morrison told board members they had "failed" the community and that she was "dismayed'' by the removal of Shotwell. "I've asked why, and 28 days later, I'm still asking why.''

But Parnell of the Republican Party, said, "I have statistics, too, (and) they don't match,'' referring to the graduation rates Morrison cited. "Something has to change.''

Parent and school volunteer Christopher Woods thanked Shotwell in his comments to the board, praising the superintendent for making cultural arts a a top priority within the district.

"He is a very involved superintendent,'' Woods said. And for teachers who are struggling through the pandemic with shifts to virtual learning, Shotwell is "the strongest teacher advocate they have.''

Ron Crowder spoke about the importance of prayer and Christian faith in schools.