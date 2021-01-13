Shotwell advocates, foes bring 4 hours of public comment to Rock school board

A common complaint from speakers: the four board members who voted against Shotwell have not returned phone calls to citizens seeking an explanation for why Shotwell was let go.

"I have called all of you more than 100 times,'' said Caple, noting taxpayers deserve a response and justification. "You work for us.''

At least a dozen people in favor of Shotwell's firing spoke, including the head of the county's Republican Party, Diane Parnell.

Dr. Shotwell "is a very charming man, I have no issue with him, '' Parnell said. "I'm sure everyone loves him, but we need to move in a different direction.''

The 4-3 vote to fire Shotwell, just days before Christmas and with 90 days notice, shocked the community. Shotwell supporters responded over the last month by organizing three news conferences, uniting parents with the NAACP and the county Democratic Party, putting up social media pages and lawn signs with the slogan, "Bring Back Dr. S,'' and gathering more than 1,600 petition signatures from those who object to the dismissal.

The vote to discharge Shotwell

After a closed session during its regular December meeting, board members voted 4-3 to fire Shotwell, who oversees the district's $130 million budget.