Shotwell Backers hold second demonstration, students take the mic with praise

Parent Andrew Hazelwood, who spoke during Wednesday's rally, said he will spend his designated three minutes during that board meeting asking members just why they fired the district's leader in the middle of a global pandemic. Hazelwood asked board members through email early this week to justify theirDec. 14 vote of 4-3 to dismiss of Shotwell with 90 days notice. But, "it's been two days, and I have not gotten a response,'' he said.

"I feel personally that I know why I haven't gotten a response for that email. They (board members) want to let the rumor mill slander (Shotwell's) name and let people assume he must have done something terrible,'' Hazelwood said.

The public deserves an explanation, he said. "The superintendent answers to the school board and the school board answers to the county — the voters — that's us, '' he said. "And we're not getting any answers ...''

The vote to discharge Shotwell

After a closed session during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 14, board members voted 4-3 to fire Shotwell, who oversees a $130 million budget for the district.

The board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell's dismissal before firing, and members have declined to speak to the press about their justification in the weeks since the vote.