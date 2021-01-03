Shotwell Backers hold second demonstration, students take the mic with praise

REIDSVILLE — Often the youngest voice delivers the strongest message.
Bethany Elementary fourth-grader Ella Kate Stanley spoke Wednesday morning about her support for recently-ousted Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, and she did it in two languages.
Bundled in coat and gloves, Ella Kate was among the first speakers during a press conference at the Belmont House during which a grassroots coalition of parents, students and educators, along with the county's NAACP and Democratic Party members, called for Shotwell's reinstatement.
"I'm now almost fully bilingual,'' said a bright-voiced Ella Kate, explaining how she has learned Spanish through her school's immersive language curriculum, the SPLASH program.
"Dr. Shotwell brought this program to our county knowing it would give students a learning opportunity,'' she said of the initiative the longtime superintendent helped introduce in 2014-15.
"I will always be grateful to Dr. Shotwell for seeing the value in this program and bringing it here to his students,'' Ella Kate said. "I say his students because I truly feel Dr. Shotwell feels deeply about each and every student in this county. He cares about us and wants us to be successful. I think being a superintendent is probably a really tough job, but I think Dr. Shotwell will make every decision with the students ... as his No. 1 priority,'' she said before closing her remarks in Spanish.
Hundreds more in Rockingham Countians share the young student's confidence in Shotwell, hired in 2006 to head the 25-school district and named the state's Superintendent of the Year in 2015.
A former president of the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association, Shotwell notably helped lift the county's graduation rate from an abysmal 66.9% in 2006 to 89.1% this year. That figure eclipses the state's average of 87.6% for 2020.
Many Shotwell supporters have dotted their lawns over the past two weeks with signs that read "Bring Back Dr. S'' — a sentiment echoed on T-shirts, Facebook and Instagram posts, and on posters carried during the first two of three news conferences scheduled by the growing network of Shotwell advocates.
In a further show of solidarity, supporters have garnered more than 1,500 signatures on a petition calling for Shotwell's job to be restored.
The superintendent's allies say they are building momentum for their face-to-face meeting with the Rockingham County School Board during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The petition, generated on the change.org website, is still growing, said organizers who plan to present the document to the board during the meeting.
And Shotwell's backers have placed their names at the head of the agenda to make public comment and demand answers.
Parent Andrew Hazelwood, who spoke during Wednesday's rally, said he will spend his designated three minutes during that board meeting asking members just why they fired the district's leader in the middle of a global pandemic. Hazelwood asked board members through email early this week to justify theirDec. 14 vote of 4-3 to dismiss of Shotwell with 90 days notice. But, "it's been two days, and I have not gotten a response,'' he said.
"I feel personally that I know why I haven't gotten a response for that email. They (board members) want to let the rumor mill slander (Shotwell's) name and let people assume he must have done something terrible,'' Hazelwood said.
The public deserves an explanation, he said. "The superintendent answers to the school board and the school board answers to the county — the voters — that's us, '' he said. "And we're not getting any answers ...''
The vote to discharge Shotwell
After a closed session during its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 14, board members voted 4-3 to fire Shotwell, who oversees a $130 million budget for the district.
The board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell's dismissal before firing, and members have declined to speak to the press about their justification in the weeks since the vote.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while Kimberly McMichael, the board's chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the meeting at Rockingham County High School.
Alston, the board's vice chairman, was elected to the board's District 1 seat in November and cast her vote against Shotwell during her first meeting.
The vote to dismiss Shotwell was reckless, supporters say, noting Shotwell has done a good job leading the district's 11,700 students through a demanding hybrid pandemic year.
Board members have declined comment about how the school system will honor Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.
His firing will likely be very costly to the rural county of 91,000, adding up to about $300,000 in payouts, Shotwell supporters have said.
The superintendent's current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018, contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibility for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days leave each year.
"Firing Dr. Shotwell in a premeditated closed meeting immediately upon achieving a majority vote, intentionally excluding public involvement in the decision-making, and doing so for no valid reason under the worst of circumstances was impulsive at best — it constitutes reckless endangerment towards the students, the school staff, and the community,'' parent organizer Mary ED Ryan, mother of a 16-year-old student at the Rockingham Early College High School, said during another news conference on Dec. 23. "Removing the leadership of Dr Shotwell during the COVID-19 pandemic and causing further instability in the system has the potential for catastrophic results in the long run.''
The school board's attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell's contract.
Meanwhile, social media groups are percolating with plans for more press events and efforts to bolster Shotwell. Groups include Supporting Dr. Shotwell and Parents Supporting Parents on Facebook and the Instagram group #rcssupportingdrshotwell.
Since 2018, Shotwell has met resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
Such training is designed to increase sensitivity regarding issues of race and to educate staff about the needs and interests of people from diverse backgrounds with different abilities.
Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.
Their stance prompted advocates, including clergy, educators and NAACP representatives, to attend board meetings last year to insist the training is critical. RCS must provide the training, proponents said, noting that 18% of county's population is Black and 6% is Hispanic.
With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.