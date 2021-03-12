Rockingham superintendent Shotwell files suit for wrongful termination, reinstated until court decides

And the NAACP's Malcolm Allen of Reidsville told the board in January that they would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement for Shotwell.

"What superintendent would come, knowing what this board is capable of?''

The school board's attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell's contract.

Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.

With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.

Also during the January meeting, Shotwell supporter Melanie Hearp Morrison highlighted Shotwell's success at dramatically increasing the county's graduation rate.

Indeed, since 2006 when he was hired, the school district has seen its high school graduation rate climb from 66.9% to 89.1% in 2020, a rate that exceeds the state average of 87.6 % for 2020, state education statistics show.