Should you skip the wrapping paper and gift a donation to charity instead?

If “Family Feud” featured “the top reasons you donate to charity instead of a Christmas present,” these answers might pop up on the board: Ran out of time. Angry at recipient. Too much materialism. Really love the charity.

But would a family member or other loved one really appreciate these (mostly) noble efforts? Possibly if you’ve selected the right gift recipient among other things.

A donation to charity could become a bona fide Christmas present, according to Consumer Reports. "Giving to charity in lieu of, or in addition to, a traditional holiday gift has a lot going for it," the consumer watchdog noted. "It restores the idea that the holidays are about caring for and helping others. And it's a simple and elegant alternative to finding a gift for that person who has everything."

Scott Galupo, a writer for The American Conservative, considers the gesture problematic at best.

"I'm not sure these are 'gifts,' properly understood," he wrote. "A gift by its nature is supposed to be selfless." A donation to charity, according to Galupo, "violates this principal virtue of gift-giving. It reflects attention back to the giver. A certain sense of self-righteousness underlies the whole enterprise. 'We all have so much already,' the giver says. 'I want to help the less fortunate.'"