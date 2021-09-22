Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. opens in Golden Gate Shopping Center

The menu offers a selection of baskets, sandwiches and po’boys. It has four kinds of fish — tilapia, flounder, whiting and catfish — plus shrimp, oysters, scallops and crabmeat.

Baskets come in regular and large. There also is a third size — small — for shrimp only. Regular baskets include one side and a drink; prices start at $8.55 for whiting and go up to $16.95 for oysters. Large baskets include two sides and a drink and range from $12.55 to $19.50. There are combination baskets that mix shrimp and any one kind of fish, in addition to baskets with just shrimp, scallops, oysters or one type of fish.

Sandwiches ($6.55 to $9.55) are available for any type of fish. Po’boys ($9.75 to $14.99) offer a choice of shrimp, oysters, shrimp and catfish, or shrimp and crabmeat. Polk said he uses only real crabmeat, and the 8-inch po’boy buns — which can hold 14 shrimp — are baked fresh specially for him. Polk serves po’boys with a homemade remolade sauce he developed himself.

“It has just a touch of honey in it, which really sets it off,” he said.

Sides include fries, slaw, hush puppies, fried okra and collards; they are each $2.50 for an individual portion or $6 for a family-size portion.