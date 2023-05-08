North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper recently questioned the “vibrancy” of Raleigh’s Glenwood South district after a man tried to kick-in the door of her and Gov. Roy Cooper’s private home.

On the neighborhood listserv, Cooper said a man tried to kick down the door of the couple’s residence in Forest Park in late April around 3 a.m.

“He had no record and didn’t seem to know whose house it was,” she wrote. “Just a guy having ‘fun.’ Did anyone else have a disruption? I’m personally sick of these people roaming the streets of what is obviously a neighborhood, yelling and carrying on as they head to the free parking area for Glenwood South that we have become.”

“This is not what ‘vibrancy’ looks like to me,” she wrote.

In another message she said the “simplest thing would be for the city to just enforce the noise, public drunkenness and drunk driving laws.”

“I can tell the time by when the noise starts,” she wrote. “The bars close at 2:00; between 2:15 and 2:30, the drunks hit St. Mary’s St.; drunken drag racing goes on until 3:00. And I hate being that person, I’ve always enjoyed the young people and students who live in this neighborhood, but it seems like since the pandemic, they have just gone feral.”

The Raleigh Police Department referred questions about the incident to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, which did not return a phone call or email Tuesday night, but said Wednesday morning its would check into the incident.

An email to the governor’s press office seeking comment for this story was not returned Tuesday night.

The listserv message was raised during the Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday night by local resident Woody Biggs, who has been asking leaders to address crime and noise in Glenwood South for months

“We have had noise issues for years. The crime issues seem to have escalated greatly in the last two years,” Biggs said in an interview with The News & Observer.

“Before the last 12 months I never heard about gunfire in Glenwood South,” he continued. “Now every month I am hearing about gunfire going off in Glenwood South. And if you don’t speak up nothing changes.”

The city has to get a handle on the issue before there is a deadly shooting, he said.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said it was the first time she’d heard about the incident at the Coopers’ home.

The City Council has held numerous meetings about safety in Glenwood South, Baldwin said, adding the police chief has increased patrols in the area and new signs have been installed to discourage people from parking in nearby neighborhoods.

“We are working diligently on the issue,” she told The N&O. “Unfortunately, right now in America, guns seem to be everywhere, and we have a huge problem in our country that needs to be addressed.”