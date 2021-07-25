SIDE BY SIDE: Co-pastors lead Leaksville UMC

EDEN — Standing side by side in the Leaksville United Methodist Church pulpit, the Revs. Rennie and Lauren Sims-Salata are learning as they go the new concept of co-pastoring.

Working together is a challenge for any couple, but sharing a pulpit, is a different aspect for the young couple who conducted their first sermon here on June 11.

They replace the Rev. A.C. Brock, who served for nine years as the church’s minister.

“We prayed to use our complementary gifts within the same church family and community,” said Lauren Sims-Salata, explaining she and her husband have felt called to copastor for years.

With no available guidelines, they “kind of make it up as we go,” she said, aided by advice from friends who’ve shared the role.

“I believe in the Wesleyan emphasis on grace,” Lauren Sims-Salata said. “I see and feel grace at work all around us, regardless of whether people name it as such.”

Having just moved to Eden in mid-June, the Sims-Salatas are still learning about their congregation, their goals and vision.

And COVID-19 has done a lot to change what parishioners consider as priorities, the couple explained.