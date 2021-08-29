 Skip to main content
Sign of the Times
Susie C. Spear

There's a Rough Road Ahead, indeed. It's not often that a highway sign marking patched asphalt does double duty as a poetic caveat. But as COVID-19 cases spike in Rockingham County and the region faces another fall with infection rate's surging, the DOT's three word stanza on Murphy Street in Madison says it all.

