Another place, another time. Vintage car shows and recent "cruise-ins" throughout Rockingham and Stokes counties have helped folks escape from the woes of the pandemic, offering ideal recreation for social distancing and reminiscing about simpler times. Villages are filling downtowns and area parking lots and drawing collectors from across the region.
