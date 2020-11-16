Singer/songwriter Jim Ritchey calls Greensboro home

Rogers and Jones had been estranged since The First Edition broke up. “Kenny basically just abandoned that band and went into a solo career," Ritchey says. The two reunited when Jones ran into Rogers at an L.A. party, bonded over their shared Houston roots, and decided to reconcile. Rogers recorded the Ritchey song the next week. “The thing that has always interested me is that they had already chosen the songs for the record, so they took a song off,” he laughs. “I've always been curious about what happened.”

As is too often the story in the music business, Ritchey never got fully compensated for his composition. Jones was to handle publishing for the song, but the name Rogers and Jones chose for their publishing company was already being used by someone else — someone who was exuberant when he got the paperwork for a Kenny Rogers song out of the blue.

“This is cool. What did I do to deserve this?” the lucky recipient asked.

By the time it was straightened out, they didn't have time to form a publishing company. “So they published it with Kenny Rogers' brother, who turned out to be a crook,” Ritchey says. “Just one of those things. As serendipitous as getting the song to Kenny was, it was weird that the publishing went crazy.”