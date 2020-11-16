Singer/songwriter Jim Ritchey calls Greensboro home

Jerry Jeff Walker, Michael Martin Murphey, Townes Van Zandt and B.W. Stevenson gave young Texas singer/songwriter Jim Ritchey his start in the music business. But it was a “Tennessee Bottle” that got him his brush with big-time fame. Kenny Rogers picked up Ritchey's composition for 1978's “The Gambler,” which sold 35 million copies.
Ritchey was born in Plano, Texas, a small town about 20 miles from Dallas which spawned a couple of other guitar evangelists. “Home of Anson Funderburgh and Boz Scaggs. I went to Vacation Bible School with Boz Skaggs,” Ritchey says, laughing. “They moved to Dallas after that.”
And Ritchey soon moved on as well.
A late bloomer who didn't start playing guitar until the summer after he graduated from high school, he attended college in Kerrville, Texas, and started playing for theater productions there before ending up in Austin in '68.
“I just fell right down that rabbit hole of that music, so Austin was really where I connected with the kind of music I liked, which back then was a mixture of country and folk.”
Walker, Murphey, Van Zandt and Stevenson were playing area clubs, and Ritchey got to know them. “I got to open for them and hang out with them and just kinda soak up that attention to craft and detail that all of those guys had. They were all really good songwriters.”
But Ritchey's biggest musical career boost came from out of state. “'Tennessee Bottle' was one of those gifts from the muse,” Ritchey says.
On the 20-mile drive home from Dallas to Plano after seeing some music at the venerable Dallas joint The Rubaiyat Club, the song just popped into his head.
“Lots of writers, your conscious mind, your rational mind is occupied by trying to keep the car between the ditches. That frees your creative part to just go wild. It's late, I'm driving back and the first line just popped in, and I just sort of followed the rhyme. When I got home, I wrote down what I had, and when I woke up the next morning, I wrote the rest before I even got out of bed.”
The tale is of a failed farmer/lumberjack/miner who turns to crime for sustenance.
“But pain and sweat was all I'd find / Rewarding all my labor
"So I robbed banks and I robbed trains / I lost one eye in a poker game
"I gave up gambling 'cause it's such a shame / To cheat your friends and neighbors
"All I want is a Tennessee bottle / All I need is an Arkansas bride.”
Even so, it took a while to flesh out the bare bones of the song. “I've never been a stunning guitar player, then it took me about a year to learn how to play it,” Ritchey says. “I ended up finally getting this guitar part to the thing, and I started performing it, and it attracted some attention.”
A singer/songwriter friend in Dallas called Ritchey and said he was going to a party for an L.A. musician/actor who was in town and invited Ritchey to come and bring his guitar, telling him the guy was connected in L.A.
“If you got any demos, stick those in your pocket,” his friend advised.
The guy was Mickey Jones, Kenny Rogers' drummer in his band The First Edition, and a character actor known for his crusty portrayals, including a recurring role on the sitcom "Home Improvement" and as the sheriff in "National Lampoon's Vacation."
Ritchey and Jones bonded.
“That evening ended about 3 a.m. with him and me sitting in somebody else's house in front of a fireplace with somebody else's guitar, swapping songs,” Ritchey said.
Ritchey played “Tennessee Bottle,” and Jones liked it so much that Ritchey gave him the cassette he had in his pocket. Jones went back to L.A., and the two kept in touch. Jones recorded the song himself, but an album never materialized. About a year and a half after they met, Ritchey got a phone call from Jones.
“I answered the phone, and he didn't say, 'Hello, how are you?' (He) just went 'Kenny cut your song! Kenny cut your song!' I just went to a party and gave a cassette to a guy and a year and a half later, it gets recorded.”
Rogers and Jones had been estranged since The First Edition broke up. “Kenny basically just abandoned that band and went into a solo career," Ritchey says. The two reunited when Jones ran into Rogers at an L.A. party, bonded over their shared Houston roots, and decided to reconcile. Rogers recorded the Ritchey song the next week. “The thing that has always interested me is that they had already chosen the songs for the record, so they took a song off,” he laughs. “I've always been curious about what happened.”
As is too often the story in the music business, Ritchey never got fully compensated for his composition. Jones was to handle publishing for the song, but the name Rogers and Jones chose for their publishing company was already being used by someone else — someone who was exuberant when he got the paperwork for a Kenny Rogers song out of the blue.
“This is cool. What did I do to deserve this?” the lucky recipient asked.
By the time it was straightened out, they didn't have time to form a publishing company. “So they published it with Kenny Rogers' brother, who turned out to be a crook,” Ritchey says. “Just one of those things. As serendipitous as getting the song to Kenny was, it was weird that the publishing went crazy.”
In the meantime, Ritchey got married to Greensboro singer/songwriter BeJae Fleming, and the duo were traveling so much they didn't even have a place they called home. Ritchey stayed with his dad in Texas, and Fleming was with her parents in Greensboro. The two finally settled in Greensboro in 1980.
“I fell in love with the place. First day I drove across town at five o'clock, and there was no traffic. I just went, 'All right ... four seasons, no traffic, no rush hour ... seems like heaven to me.' Because we'd been in Dallas, and it's crazy big city stuff.”
But when the couple split up in 1990, Ritchey basically retired from music.
“I had a choice of going solo again, which I had done before I met her or forming another musical act and the whole idea of that was just so overwhelming that I entered the real world and started going to work and just kinda let it be for a while. But I never stopped writing. I always had songs in my head.”
He kept busy, working at David Sheppard's instrument and repair shop in the daytime and American Express at night, working about 60 hours a week just to make ends meet. Discovering he had an aptitude for computers, he did some trouble-shooting before starting his own computer repair business in 2003.
He was also the sound guy for Triad Acoustic Stage for 10 years and still has a small studio.
“I recorded just little jobs, but fun things. (I've) done all of (musician) Nancy McCurry's stuff, did a Bruce Piephoff record, 'The Chestnut Tree.' I don't really advertise it. It's just when a project pops up and somebody wants to get something done, I will do it.”
For the past 15 years, Ritchey has been doing a guitar/songwriting workshop at Twin Falls resort in West Virginia.
Although there haven't been any more "Tennessee Bottles," songs still pour out of him. “I think my favorite experience was Ann Rabson who used to be in Sapphire. She and Bob Margolin did an album together (2013's Blues Music Award winner 'Not Alone' which won in the Acoustic Album category) turned out to be her last album, and she recorded a song of mine on that, Kelly Hunt recorded three songs on an album of hers in '06. The music keeps coming.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!