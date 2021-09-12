Singer-songwriter who penned 9/11 tribute says song helped her grieve with nation

Absolutely. Like I was talking to a buddy from Australia this morning ... who said, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ And I’ve got three or four firefighters that I hear from every (9/11) anniversary. To the point that if I don’t, I start worrying about them.’

Does the song get played often these days?

For a handful of stations, they’ll play it again. I was hoping I’d be in New York maybe (for the anniversary). But what I found out from a friend is that (anniversary event organizers) want patriotic songs. They want regal songs. They don’t want something that will make them feel. And it was too sad a song. Sadly, I get that. I understand that. People want to move forward. It’s too intimate, it’s too personal and it’s just too sad. And I get that now.’

You did some emotional heavy lifting with the song. What has your songwriting been like since?

I didn’t write anything for at least a year because I kept comparing everything to “Little Did She Know,’’ and everything sounded so trivial. The first thing I wrote after (it) was “One Way to Love,” and it was right after we had invaded Iraq. It was a song about two mothers who had sons in the Army — one Iraqi, one American. And so I felt that was worthy of being written. But it took a long time.