Sip, stroll, and snack your way into the summer season accompanied by a soundtrack of live music

GREENSBORO – Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program is back for another season, June 25-July 30, 2022. EMF invites audiences of all ages to come out for the 6th Annual Chamber Crawl taking place on Saturday, June 18, 1-6p.m. in Downtown Greensboro venues. Audiences are encouraged to crawl along, savor the music with food, a cold beverage, and enjoy the summer afternoon through downtown.

This year’s Chamber Crawl features a variety of musical local talent including: Consensus Duo (Classical Guitar), Quintet Sirocco (Award-Winning Reed Quintet), The Sononauts (Postmodernism meets Tin Pan Alley), Unifour Brass Ensemble (Brass Quintet), and Juliet Gervasi-Azam (Solo Classical Guitar).

EMF delights in the opportunity to partner with ten downtown venues including: Triad Stage, Scuppernong Books, Jerusalem Market, Cheesecakes by Alex, The Green Bean, Little Brother Brewing, Ambleside Gallery, Lewis & Elm, The Bearded Goat, and SouthEnd Brewing Co.

The Chamber Crawl would not be possible without the generous support our sponsors: ArtsGreensboro, Moore Music Company, The Cemala Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, North Carolina Arts Council, Guilford College, and Steinway Piano Gallery.

2022 Chamber Crawl Schedule: June 18 at 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

1 p.m. Consensus Duo at Triad Stage (232 South Elm Street)

1:20 p.m. The Sononauts at Scuppernong Books (304 South Elm Street)

1:45 p.m. Quintet Sirocco at Jerusalem Market (310 South Elm Street)

2:05 p.m. Juliet Gervasi-Azam at Cheesecakes by Alex (315 South Elm Street)

2:35 p.m. Unifour Brass Ensemble at Scuppernong Books (304 South Elm Street)

3:10 p.m. Quintet Sirocco at The Green Bean (341 South Elm Street)

3:25 p.m. The Sononauts at Little Brother Brewing (348 South Elm Street)

3:40 p.m. Juliet Gervasi-Azam at Lewis & Elm (600 South Elm Street)

4:05 p.m. Consensus Duo at Ambleside Gallery (528 South Elm Street)

4:25 p.m. Unifour Brass Ensemble at The Bearded Goat (116 East Lewis Street)

5:15 p.m. Finale at SouthEnd Brewing Co. (117B West Lewis Street)

The 2022 season running June 25-July 30 will include 60-plus performances by diverse musical ensembles at its home location in Guilford Colleges’ Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, and one performance in Boone, North Carolina. For more information on each individual performance, please visit easternmusicfestival.org/calendar/.

About Eastern Music Festival

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.