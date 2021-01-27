Six deaths in 10 days, Rock cases top 6,000

WENTWORTH — As county and area hospital officials waited for news from the state about when they will receive more COVID-19 vaccines, Rockingham County saw three more deaths, cases top 6,000 and another hospitalization record high.

Six county residents have died over the past 10 days. All patients were between ages 80 and 100 and all had underlying medical conditions, according to Trey Wright, county public health director.

Three individuals reported dead on Tuesday were residents of area long-term care facilities, Wright said.

Somewhat encouraging is the continuing downward trend of the county's infection rate. In the past month, the rate has eased down from over 16% to 12% on Tuesday. Last week's rate was around 14%.

Still very high, the 12% positive ranking is above the statewide average of 10.2% and more than twice as high as recommended by the CDC. The federal agency says communities must achieve an infection rate of 5% or less in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, county health officials are hoping the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services will pledge a fresh vaccine supply for the week of Feb. 1, Wright said. State health officials offered no comment on what the county can expect.