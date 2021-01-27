Six deaths in 10 days, Rock cases top 6,000

WENTWORTH — As county and area hospital officials waited for news from the state about when they will receive more COVID-19 vaccines, Rockingham County saw three more deaths, cases top 6,000 and another hospitalization record high.
Six county residents have died over the past 10 days. All patients were between ages 80 and 100 and all had underlying medical conditions, according to Trey Wright, county public health director.
Three individuals reported dead on Tuesday were residents of area long-term care facilities, Wright said.
Somewhat encouraging is the continuing downward trend of the county's infection rate. In the past month, the rate has eased down from over 16% to 12% on Tuesday. Last week's rate was around 14%.
Still very high, the 12% positive ranking is above the statewide average of 10.2% and more than twice as high as recommended by the CDC. The federal agency says communities must achieve an infection rate of 5% or less in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, county health officials are hoping the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services will pledge a fresh vaccine supply for the week of Feb. 1, Wright said. State health officials offered no comment on what the county can expect.
Last week the county was forced to cancel hundreds of appointments when the state withdrew its promise of a vaccine supply for Jan. 28. Numerous counties governments and hospital systems across the state, including UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden, grappled with similar cancellations by the state last week.
This week's case count so far
Rockingham passed 6,000 cases over the weekend, jumping from 5,851 to 6,005. On Tuesday, the number had grown to 6,036.
And while it's not clear if student athletes are infected with COVID-19, the McMichael High School girl's varsity volleyball team from western Rockingham County was exposed to the highly contagious illness in recent days.
The team traveled last weekend to compete for the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship at Green Level High School in Cary.
"I can verify there were direct exposures on the volleyball team at McMichael,'' said Karen Hyler, public information officer for the Rockingham County Schools.
The RCS website, which now includes a numerical summary of all district students and staff with COVID-19 or with exposures to infected individuals lists McMichael as having three students and one staff member in quarantine. District and coaching staff have instructed students and their families about exactly when to be tested and how long to isolate.
The new feature on the RCS site provides school-by-school breakdowns and is updated every Sunday. Visit and click on Covid Update for information: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/back-to-school-return-to-learn.
Where we stand
Of the 6,036 infected in Rockingham County since the start of the pandemic in March, 4,224 are at home recovering from the illness. Another 1,644 have recovered, according to county health statistics.
The county has performed 61,984 COVID-19 tests and those who have tested positive for the virus include: 3,556 over age 40 and 2,277 below. Ages were not available for the balance of patients.
Statewide 723,445 people have contracted COVID-19 and 8,720 have died.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Health officials also strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Public health experts further urge citizens to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.