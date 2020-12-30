Sky high hospitalization and infection rates as first vaccine doses arrive in Rock

None of the COVID-19 vaccines the county will administer uses the live virus that causes COVID-19, the news release said. Some individuals may experience symptoms like a fever after receiving the vaccine. This is normal and a sign that your immune system is learning how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often. No one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic, Wright and staff said in the release.