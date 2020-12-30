Sky high hospitalization and infection rates as first vaccine doses arrive in Rock

WENTWORTH — The number of Rockingham Countians hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped by 10, breaking yet another record on Christmas week.
On Monday, Trey Wright, the county's new public health director, announced that 64 people were inpatients with the disease. Seven days ago that number was 54, and several weeks back, the daily hospitalization figure for the county of 91,000 averaged around 24.
The troubling trend is seen across the state (see graphic on pg. A2) with 3,192 North Carolina residents in hospital beds and crowded ICUs across the state, according to statistics from 96% of the state's hospitals and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Rockingham County this week continues to show a high infection rate of nearly 11%, while the state has hit a pandemic high of 14.7%.
The respective rates are two and three times higher than what public health officials deem acceptable or relatively safe for a community— 5% or lower.
Statewide, 65 of 100 N.C. counties, or around two-thirds, have hit "red" status, meaning infection rates are critically dangerous. Rockingham is among the 27 counties ranked just below that and deemed to have "substantial'' spread of the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, counties flanking Rockingham have all turned red with Stokes and Caswell rated at 12.3% and 11.8%, respectively. Over in Surry County, the rate is more bleak at 16.1%, state health data shows.
Since Dec. 23, Rockingham has added 240 new cases of the highly infectious disease — a growth of 5.6% — to reach a total of 4,329 since the start of the global health crisis in March. And on Monday, Wright said another Rockingham County resident had died, bringing the week's death count to 5 and the county total to 51.
Of the lab-confirmed positive cases in Rock, 2,588 are currently isolating and recovering from active disease, while 1,622 have fully recovered, county records show. Four additional patients are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 and one patient is asymptomatic, Wright explained in an email.
In more heartening news, the county's health department and hospitals received their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines over the past week.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare on Dec. 22 began administering its first 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers. By later that day, the hospital had received 400 more vaccine doses from Moderna pharmaceutical company.
Also on Dec. 22, the county health department on Wednesday received its first shipment of 500 doses of the vaccine from Moderna, Wright said, via news release. Staff began administering those doses on Dec. 23, the release said.
“We have now received a valuable tool to fight COVID-19. Before we only had preventative measures to guide us,'' said Susan Young, county director of nursing, who from March-November served as the county's interim public health director.
"Now with the vaccine, we can move forward to protecting ourselves and our loved ones.”
The 500 doses must be used within 30 days to avoid vaccine expiration, the news release said.
The county will administer the vaccine and determine priority recipients using CDC guidelines to determine which workers and population groups are at highest risk.
Long-term care staff and residents in skilled nursing facilities and adult, family, and group homes will receive vaccines after frontline workers, the release said.
“We ask for the public’s patience as vaccine supplies will be limited for some time and the distribution will be a slow process,'' Wright said. "Even though this process has been slow, it is comforting to know we’ve started to administer the vaccines and are full steam ahead to getting things back to normal.”
Federal guidelines stipulate that more people with lower risk may receive the vaccine as supplies increase from January to June 2021.
“Nonetheless, until we have a large portion of the community vaccinated, residents should continue to practice the 3W’s: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands. We will provide more information as we progress through the vaccination process ... ,'' Wright said in the release.
None of the COVID-19 vaccines the county will administer uses the live virus that causes COVID-19, the news release said. Some individuals may experience symptoms like a fever after receiving the vaccine. This is normal and a sign that your immune system is learning how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often. No one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic, Wright and staff said in the release.
Local doctors say they are now bracing for new infections contracted over the Christmas holiday.
They join a nationwide chorus of healthcare professionals asking citizens to stay home and skip parties and family holiday gatherings as the final stretch of the holiday comes with this week's New Year's celebrations.
Between Dec. 4 when 3,208 people had tested positive, and Tuesday, cases have climbed by 35%. COVID-19 cases have shot up by 59% since Nov. 30 when the case count was 2,717.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
