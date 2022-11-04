Sky's the Limit promises access, stimulation for handicapped

REIDSVILLE — When Sky's the Limit Park opens here in March, children of all abilities will have a place in the sun, organizers said.

Called an all-inclusive park, the grounds will feature handicap-accessible play equipment, a rich sensory landscape for kids with autism, restrooms that promote ease for those with special needs, and bright landscaping, plans show. The park will further foster the integration of children with special needs with other kids in a cheerful play setting.

Park organizers and city officials broke ground on the $700,000 project this week on a lot behind Reidsville City Hall, located at 230 W. Morehead Street downtown.

Funding for the park comes from several clubs and the Reidsville Area Foundation. RAF contributed $150,000, Reidsville Rotary Club chipped in $100,000 and Reidsville Kiwanis Club funded a $50,000 custom swing that will accommodate wheelchairs. The $400,000 balance will come from the City of Reidsville, city officials said.

Smith Midland of Reidsville will construct custom restrooms for the park with all ages in mind, said Judy Yarbrough, who heads marketing for the city.

After hearing from parents who have older children and adults with special needs, designers realized the park needed to include an adult changing station within the restrooms, Yarbrough said.

News of the park plans drew a joyful squeal from Sharon Holt Hairston of Eden.

Hairston, who headed the ARC of Eden for 10 years, an organization which serves individuals with intellectual disabilities, said, "This is just wonderful! It's a big starts and maybe after people see a park like this in Reidsville, they will think about building something similar in Eden and Madison-Mayodan.''

Hairston, disabled and living with multiple sclerosis, takes care of her 49-year-old daughter, LaVae Hairston, who has special needs.

Parents like her will be thrilled to have an inviting park for their children, Hairston said. "It's needed. It's definitely needed. There's so much they need ... socializing, jobs ...''