Slave owner or not?: Asheville struggles to rename streets

One of the first steps will be deciding what to do with the 127 streets.

One idea, the development services director said, is to appeal to residents.

Asheville historian Sasha Mitchell said one answer might be to rename streets after prominent Black residents with the same name.

Miller street, for example could be renamed after James Vester Miller, who was born into slavery, but became a prominent brick mason and contractor whose projects included Mount Zion Baptist Church and the Asheville Municipal Building where police and fire departments are headquartered.

“That’s an easy way, and it doesn’t cost any money,” said Mitchell, who is from New Jersey but traces her Black ancestors to a great-great grandfather in Asheville.

But if the street occupies a neighborhood away from where the historic person lived and worked, it might not make sense, she said. Mitchell also said there might be cases where researching some of the smaller streets is not worth the city’s time.

“It is reasonable for people to say, ’I don’t want to keep celebrating people'" who were prominent slave owners or Confederate sympathizers, she said.

“But it might not be the thing anyone should be putting all their resources into. The other demands of Black AVL Demands are far more important for improving the lives of Black people.”