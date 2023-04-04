WENTWORTH — The Small Business Center at Rockingham Community College is bringing a special three-part series to campus in April that examines the successful corporate culture of The Walt Disney Company.

The presentations, which feature a leading Disney corporate veteran, are free, and there will be a drawing for a trip to Disney World resort.

The series will be held on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 4, 11, and 18 in the auditorium of the Advanced Technologies Building at 560 County Home Road here.

John Formica, the “Ex-Disney Guy” and former Disney leader, will share his unique work experiences, best practices and proven Disney success strategies to help business leaders and entrepreneurs create a Disney-like culture to attract more clients, beat competition, build client loyalty for life and establish a winning team culture and business empire.

The seminar will offer hands-on practical exercises participants can apply right away in their business, organization or community.

Formica is a leading authority on tourism, hospitality and service industries alike, and is a highly sought-after internationally known keynote speaker, business and team trainer and small business consultant.

Seminar topics include:

Three easy steps to create a magical customer experience

Attracting more clients by understanding their mindset and giving them what they really want

Building customer loyalty for life by emotionally engaging them to love you

Making relationships and connections more memorable, likable and magical!

It’s show time – how to develop a Disney “on-stage” magical experience

Secrets to “wow” your clients and create Disney-like raving fans

How to be different than your competition and be the “top of mind” awareness in your community and industry

Create a “whistle while you work” team environment, be more productive, build team morale and have fun every day

To register, visit https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75430. Be sure to register for each seminar separately. Attendees may come to any or all of the presentations.

RCC’s Small Business Center offers free classes and seminars on a range of business-related topics, as well as free, one-on-one confidential counseling. The SBC is part of a statewide network of centers located on the campuses of community colleges.

For more information on the Small Business Center or for help registering for any of the events, contact SBC Director Randy Hunt at 336-342-4261 ext. 2245 or sbc@rockinghamcc.edu.