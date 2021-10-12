Small fire on roof of Western Sizzlin in Danville caused by electrical issue, officials say

DANVILLE, Va. — Firefighters responded to a reported fire Monday night at the Western Sizzlin on Riverside Drive and evacuated the building after detecting smoke inside.

Crews found a small fire on the roof during a search of the building, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported just after 8 p.m., had extended into the structure at 3211 Riverside Drive. A hole was cut into the roof to expose the fire, which was extinguished at 8:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The restaurant sustained minor smoke and fire damage, officials said.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, and a safety officer. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for 1 hour and 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department and Danville Water and Gas Department assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be an electrical shorted-out neon tube/sign, the news release stated.