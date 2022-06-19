Smart Start head speaks to Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — April Cox, executive director of the Rockingham County Partnership for Children, spoke recently to the Kiwanis Club about all the programs offered to children in the county, from their birth through their teen years, the club announced in a recent news release.

Cox said: “The organization is working to build strong families and communities that grow healthy children. We provide a variety of programs and services in Rockingham County to help ensure young children are healthy and ready to succeed when they enter kindergarten.”

Cox explained that there are only 2,000 days between the time a child is born and when they start kindergarten. Those days are crucial to their development and a critical time for both children and parents to have the support they need to thrive, she said.

In Rockingham County, nearly 70% of children under the age of 5 are not enrolled in childcare or early childhood programs, Cox said. Smart Start began in 1993 when Jim Hunt was the North Carolina governor.

Using a video presentation, Cox showed the Kiwanis Club all of the 14 programs and resources her agency provides youngsters and explained how each helps a child and/or family.

She then took questions from club members. In response to a question regarding children being taken out of a home she said that many are placed in foster homes but there is a great need for more foster parents.

RCPC has a 15-member board of directors who oversee the operations. For more information or if you have questions, contact the main office number at 336-342-9676 or go to www.rockinghamkids.org.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Reidsville. Guests are welcome.