Smith River Spirits opens up the road in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, Va. — Just across the Rockingham County line, Smith River Spirits is opening its doors to serve small batch brandy distilled on site.

Situated just behind the Martinsville Speedway, the distillery makes a variety of brandy products, including a “traditional wine brandy aged in charred white oak barrels,’’ said Master Distiller Kevin Nelson, co-founder of the establishment.

In addition to wine brandy, Smith River Spirits also feature a line of apple brandy products, playfully named after Patrick County attorney and distillery co-founder Alan Black, called “Apple Black.”

“All of our products are distilled to retain and highlight the natural flavors from the fruits used in our brandy,” says Wes

Mills, a corporate partner with Smith River Spirits.

The region is well known for spirits, such as brandy, and it is the mission of Smith River Spirits to bring a true and pure brandy to the foothills of the Blue Ridge, owners said.