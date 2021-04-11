Smith River Spirits opens up the road in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, Va. — Just across the Rockingham County line, Smith River Spirits is opening its doors to serve small batch brandy distilled on site.
Situated just behind the Martinsville Speedway, the distillery makes a variety of brandy products, including a “traditional wine brandy aged in charred white oak barrels,’’ said Master Distiller Kevin Nelson, co-founder of the establishment.
In addition to wine brandy, Smith River Spirits also feature a line of apple brandy products, playfully named after Patrick County attorney and distillery co-founder Alan Black, called “Apple Black.”
“All of our products are distilled to retain and highlight the natural flavors from the fruits used in our brandy,” says Wes
Mills, a corporate partner with Smith River Spirits.
The region is well known for spirits, such as brandy, and it is the mission of Smith River Spirits to bring a true and pure brandy to the foothills of the Blue Ridge, owners said.
“We currently offer our traditional apple brandy — “Apple Black Red” — and in the coming weeks we will be launching “Apple Black Green Label,” featuring a variety of seven apples from Patrick County, our neighbor to the west,” says J.Peyton Gravely, spokesperson for Smith River Spirits.
Due to COVID-19, Virginia ABC has allowed distilleries to deliver within normal ABC hours of operation. Smith River Spirits will deliver within a 25-mile radius from 1-9 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday.
Additionally, the business is able to ship its products across Virginia.
Smith River Spirits at 1317 Eggleston Falls Road is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
“We’re excited to bring a unique, sophisticated line of products to the region while continuing to help make Martinsville and Henry County a destination location,” says Nelson.