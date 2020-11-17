Snowflakes 'neath Sunny Skies
WENTWORTH — With 11 days until folks sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, the county's top health official is concerned.
GREENSBORO — As votes continued to be counted in Guilford County last week, Nathaniel Frum was wrapping up his final interview for a documenta…
GREENSBORO — Guilford College plans to discontinue nearly half of its academic majors and cut another 36 positions in hopes of securing its lo…
REIDSVILLE — Corks popped over applause in January as WWII veteran Paul L. Prewitt, 99, of Eden, upped his rank from sergeant to knight.
WENTWORTH — Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates named Anthony Crowder as Rockingham County Fire Marshal on Tuesday. He replaces William L…
MADISON – David Myers doesn’t pretend to be doing anything other than enjoying retirement.
REIDSVILLE - As of November 9, the Rockingham County School System returned to Plan C, which means all learning moved to online for the remain…
Madison Hamburg was 18 years old when he got the call from his sister: Their mother had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death outside her home…
Rockingham County leaders are working to establish a long-range planning vision for the future of the county. The mapping tool at the link bel…
REIDSVILLE — Photos of the Gunter children frolicking in bright Halloween costumes outside their apartment last weekend capture some of the fi…