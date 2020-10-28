Solutions to Great Smoky Mountains overcrowding, resource damage: fees, shuttles, apps?

Workshop attendees were broken into smaller groups, each focusing on one of the troubled areas of the park and asked to describe their ideal visitor experience in these areas, the actuality of the experience and their suggestions for improvement.

Zimmerman, who says he can see the Smokies from his home and goes hiking there three to four times a week, is passionate about Deep Creek and the destruction he has seen.

He said while he thinks the trails and bridges are well-maintained, “the elephant in the room is tubing.”

“It’s great people are allowed to tube, but they’re contributing to congestion and leaving tubes and shoes everywhere,” he said.

The safety factor is also worrisome and detracts from an enjoyable experience, he said.

While he was tubing himself with friends in June, he said he had to sit in one dangerous spot where people were getting caught on rocks and not able to free themselves. There was no warning sign, he said.

Susan Sachs, resource education specialist in the park, said she noticed how much people have moved rocks around in rivers across the park, to create little dams or the trendy “rock stacks,” or cairns.