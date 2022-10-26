Some pre-K teachers will get better pay, some families more resources thanks to major chunk of county's COVID relief money

Advocates of early childhood education say a $3.7 million grant from the Forsyth County commissioners will be a major boost in their efforts to improve the pre-K landscape.

A part of the $22.7 million in federal COVID relief funds that commissioners awarded last month, the grant marks the first time the county has given public money in support of the Pre-K Priority, a coalition of more than 80 pre-K leaders and advocates working to improve school readiness among local 4-year-olds for the last several years.

Partners in the coalition include Smart Start, Family Services and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The grant was the largest amount awarded to a local group in the latest and final round of federal COVID allotments.

The money will be used to improve resources, services and teacher support to 30 high-need pre-K classrooms in the county. The two-year project will impact 540 students, their families and 60 educators with the goal of creating model pre-K classrooms that will deliver high-quality instruction and increase compensation for educators to keep them in the field.

“These funds will help us get the data we need to then present to the county and the state and say, ‘This is a worthy cause for you to fund sustainably,” said Traci Ross, president and chief executive officer of Family Services.

Family Services is the largest childcare provider in Forsyth County through Head Start.

The money will be distributed to private community centers, Head Start programs and in the pre-K classrooms at 24 schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district.

Some of the grant will pay for enhanced family engagement and translation services.

“We’re trying to transform and set up systems in these classrooms that were selected to do some emphasis on family engagement, some coaching and also develop an evaluation tool to try to show the best type of product we can in Forsyth County,” said Louis Finney, the president and chief executive officer of Smart Start of Forsyth County.

The hope is that county commissioners will invest in pre-K education, following the lead of commissioners in Buncombe, Mecklenburg and Durham.

In 2021, the Pre-K Priority formed an Early Childhood Education Task Force to study how to make high-quality pre-K available to all children in the county. Chaired by Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin and schools Superintendent Tricia McManus, the task force is expected to soon release a report with recommendations, some of which will be introduced to classrooms in the two-year project funded by the recent grant.

The recent grant will also be used to boost the pay of some teachers in pre-K classrooms. another area in education that has seen a revolving door of employees. According to Finney, salaries of pre-K educators range from $7.40 to $18 an hour, with many not eligible for benefits.

Some of those educators will be eligible for retention bonuses, he said.

