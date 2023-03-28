REIDSVILLE — Kelly Danley, principal of Southend Elementary School in Reidsville, recently spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the five landmark goals the K-4 institution achieved this year.

Developed and updated by the school’s improvement team, the goals included: teaching guided math and guided reading; focusing needed resources on students with disabilities; implementing letters training as part of the Science of Reading curriculum, involving parents in school activities; and referring office discipline.

The school met its growth goals and hopes to continue to increase enrollment, Danley said.

Danley will later transfer to Moss Street Elementary School, also in Reidsville, since the county’s school district has this year resumed administrative control of the school.

Long a low-performing school, Moss Street had been run in recent years by UNCG as a laboratory school to buoy its curriculum and workforce.

Danley said while at Moss Street, she plans to implement some of the same successful programs she put in place at Southend.

She further asked the Kiwanis Club to support Moss Street as it has Southend with its K-Kids, Terrific Kids and Shoes for Kids programs.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.