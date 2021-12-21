Sparta man charged after dead woman discovered by hunter near Madison

MADISON — A Sparta man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a Sparta woman discovered in a wooded area by a hunter here on Monday.
Zachary Joseph Taylor, 21, was charged Monday with felony death by distribution, concealing a body, and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer in connection with the death of his girlfriend LaDawn Marie Edwards, 27, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators with the sheriff's office believe the couple had been visiting people in western Rockingham County on Sunday and had taken a walk together that evening. During the walk along Gold Hill Road, investigators allege Edwards overdosed on an unknown amount of a controlled substance and died, the release said.
No information was immediately available about the type of substance Edwards used.
Taylor attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the RCSO at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. But by 12:15 p.m., a hunter found her body on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road, the release said.
Taylor is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on $500,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said in the release.
