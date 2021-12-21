 Skip to main content
Sparta man charged after dead woman discovered by hunter near Madison
Sparta man charged after dead woman discovered by hunter near Madison

Zachary Joseph Taylor

Taylor

 Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

MADISON — A Sparta man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a Sparta woman discovered in a wooded area by a hunter here on Monday.

Zachary Joseph Taylor, 21, was charged Monday with felony death by distribution, concealing a body, and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer in connection with the death of his girlfriend LaDawn Marie Edwards, 27, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

 Investigators with the sheriff's office believe the couple had been visiting people in western Rockingham County on Sunday and had taken a walk together that evening. During the walk along Gold Hill Road, investigators allege Edwards overdosed on an unknown amount of a controlled substance and died, the release said.

No information was immediately available about the type of substance Edwards used.

Taylor attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the RCSO at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. But by  12:15 p.m., a hunter found her body on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road, the release said.

Taylor is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said in the release.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

