Sparta man charged after dead woman discovered by hunter near Madison

MADISON — A Sparta man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug overdose death and concealing the body of a Sparta woman discovered in a wooded area by a hunter here on Monday.

Zachary Joseph Taylor, 21, taken into custody on Monday, faces charges including: felony death by distribution, concealing a body, and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer in connection with the death of his girlfriend LaDawn Marie Edwards, 27, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office believe the couple had been visiting people in western Rockingham County on Sunday and had taken a walk together that evening. During the walk along Gold Hill Road, investigators allege Edwards overdosed on an unknown amount of a controlled substance and died, the release said.

No information was immediately available about the type of substance Edwards used.

Taylor attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the RCSO at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. But by 12:15 p.m., a hunter found her body on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road, the release said. Authorities then arrested Taylor.