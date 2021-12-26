 Skip to main content
Sparta man charged after dead woman discovered by hunter near Madison
top story

MADISON — A Sparta man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug overdose death and concealing the body of a Sparta woman discovered in a wooded area by a hunter here on Monday.

Zachary Joseph Taylor, 21, taken into custody on Monday, faces charges including: felony death by distribution, concealing a body, and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer in connection with the death of his girlfriend LaDawn Marie Edwards, 27, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office believe the couple had been visiting people in western Rockingham County on Sunday and had taken a walk together that evening. During the walk along Gold Hill Road, investigators allege Edwards overdosed on an unknown amount of a controlled substance and died, the release said.

No information was immediately available about the type of substance Edwards used.

Taylor attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the RCSO at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. But by 12:15 p.m., a hunter found her body on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road, the release said. Authorities then arrested Taylor.

Taylor is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on $500,000 secured bond.

His court date was not available at press time.

Social media posts by Taylor and Edwards portray a happy and playful couple in dozens of selfies. Taylor listed Hardee’s as his most recent employer and had attended Wilkes Community College in North Wilkesboro, N.C., according to his Facebook page.

Edwards was a native of Galax, Va., according to her Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Zachary Joseph Taylor

Taylor

 Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow

@SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

