Sparta man sentenced for death by distribution of meth in December Rockingham County death

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A Sparta man has been sentenced to up to 72 months in prison for death by distribution of methamphetamine in connection with the December death of Ladawn Edwards, 27, also of Sparta, who was found dead in a field off of Gold Hill Road in Madison.

Zachary Joseph Taylor, 22, was also charged with concealment of death, altering criminal evidence and resist, obstruct, delay an officer, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to all charges in Rockingham County Superior Court and received an active sentence of 50-72 months, the release said. He is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

The case against Taylor

On the morning of Dec. 29, Taylor had attempted to report Edwards as a missing person to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the release said.

Ultimately on Dec. 29 Taylor admitted to sheriff's investigators that on Dec. 28 he had traded methamphetamine to Edwards for suboxone that she had in her possession.

Suboxone is a schedule III narcotic used in the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction.

Authorities said Taylor and Edwards were acquaintances who sat together in a field on Dec. 28 and talked on the western Rockingham County road after making the trade.

Taylor told authorities that he walked to a nearby wooded area to relieve himself and when he returned to the field found Edwards had died, the release said.

Taylor left Ladawn in the field and attempted to report her as missing the next morning, the release said.

