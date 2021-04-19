Spartan new musicals: two world premiere musical short films

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present the Spartan New Musicals, featuring Flatbush Avenue, with music, lyrics, and book by Madeline Myers, and Radio: A Musical Ghost Story, with music and lyrics by Murphy Taylor Smith and book by Emerson Mae Smith. The Spartan New Musicals will be available for streaming April 22-24.

Flatbush Avenue tells the story of three young women in 1955 who, like the rest of the neighborhood, are obsessed with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. The girls’ lives are changed forever when they are challenged to play a game of street stickball. Along the way valuable lessons are learned about community, raising your voice in the face of injustice, and the enduring power of female friendship. Radio: A Musical Ghost Story follows Lowell, a young woman who encounters a ghost in the showers of her gym while reeling from the recent loss of her brother. It sings strange static to her only made comprehensible through her headphones - but is it a beckoning call or a warning?

Erin Farrell Speer, the director of Radio and producer of the Spartan New Musicals states,