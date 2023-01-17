Speak out against injustice and persist as King would have wanted, Tucker said

REIDSVILLE — Local civil rights leader Rochelle Tucker led a crowd of nearly 100 on Monday afternoon in a tribute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tucker, dressed in a vibrant purple traditional African dashiki ensemble, reminded the crowd that King knew the work of building harmony between the races would take time.

“He knew that this would take several generations to become a reality,’’ Tucker said. “America today is a far different place from the country that saw ... King killed from a assassin’s bullet,’’ she said.

Tucker said she imagined King would be elated if he knew Black Americans had now attained the highest offices in the land and that children could now attend nearly any university they choose.

King would also see the work that’s yet to be done, Tucker pointed out. Problems with racial injustice, health and income inequities, police militarism and other issues must still be addressed through constructive activism.

“Dr. King firmly believed in the power of hope,’’ Tucker said and quoted King: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children. We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.’’

She called for leaders to speak out against injustice.

“Today, too many of us are silent on too many issues,’’ Tucker said. “Show up and stand up and speak up and make sure our voice is heard. Never be afraid to be heard and make good trouble,’’ she said.

To succeed in achieving unity and equity, people of color must continue to educate, organize and vote to win justice, Tucker said.

“The nonviolent movement remains the leg of Dr. King,’’ Tucker said. “Peaceful and persistent resistance to injustice is the best way forward. We owe it to him to remain faithful to the cause.’’