Speakeasy Allure: Madison Welcomes Wine Nox

With multiple confirmed event bookings into the new year (pandemic restrictions permitting), Doss may expand into space in her building's upstairs. Plans also include having a jazz pianist play on the small front entry stage.

For the holidays, Wine Nox will also offer unique wine-themed gifts, including a "Christmas Cheer" wine box and New Year's boxes to feature champagne, flutes and rock candy.

These will be featured alongside her revolving and expanding wine and craft beer selections. In addition, Doss hopes to expand her nightly specials and extend her hours. Ultimately, she plans to offer Saturday and Sunday brunches, featuring signature favorites like Mimosa and Bloody Mary cocktails.

She also has a vision of backyard outdoor seating for a space that already features a small courtyard with a heated fire pit and cozy cushioned seating.

Eventually, the Dosses want to create an upstairs space for special events, complete with a bar, heat lamps, mood lighting and full coverage for year-round use. Doss said she draws much of her inspiration from a vintage-themed outdoor bar and event space, The Society in Macon, Georgia.