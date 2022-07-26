Spend your last days of summer with the North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH, N.C. — It may still be summer vacation, but the learning never stops at the North Carolina Museum of History. This August, the museum will offer a wide variety of kids and families programs, as well as some for adults. Find out about our newest upcoming exhibit during Coffee with a Curator, enjoy a summer Tar Heel tale with your little one, hear about the evolution of East Fork Pottery, and more. The Summer Passport Program continues this month, as well, so make sure to come to the museum of history, grab a passport, and start your adventure. Don’t forget to experience River Bridge: Sunken Secrets in its last full month open before the exhibition closes in early September.

Top Five Things to Do in August

Join curators Diana Bell-Kite, Katie Edwards, and RaeLana Poteat for Coffee with a Curator and learn about the upcoming exhibit, North Carolina A to Z.

Dive into the evolution of East Fork Pottery and hear how it became what it is today during this month’s History and Highballs.

Welcome award-winning photographer, illustrator, and Meredith College art professor Shannon Johnstone as she gives a behind-the-scenes look at the path that led to her incredible project Landfill Dogs.

Summer Passport Program – Art + History + Science. Take a trip with your North Carolina museums! Explore on a family-friendly adventure.

Experience Pauli Murray: Imp, Crusader, Dude, Priest , our newest exhibition. The exhibit chronicles the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray as a significant 20th-century human rights activist, educator, lawyer, poet, and Episcopal priest.

Read on for a current listing of August events and follow on social media for updates and additional programming. You can also stay up to date on all events and exhibits at the museum website: ncmuseumofhistory.org. Programs are free unless otherwise noted. Advance registration, at ncmuseumofhistory.org/events, is generally required to receive a confirmation email with information about joining online presentations.

Miss a previous program? Many of the museum’s programs are being archived to enjoy any time on the museum YouTube channel.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: The Curious Garden

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Stories don’t go away during the summer. Look around an exhibit with a museum staff member, then listen to a history-related story.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: Pirate Girl

Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Hands-on History: Get Crafty

Saturday, Aug. 13, 1–3 p.m. at the museum

Free in-person, drop-in program; all ages are welcome.

In North Carolina, C can stand for Craft! Stretch your “crafty” muscles as you tour through a gallery, test your state trivia knowledge, and make a simple craft to take home.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: A Chair for My Mother

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Summer Tar Heel Tales: Miss Mary Reporting

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

Coffee with a Curator: North Carolina A to Z

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 10–10:30 a.m. via Zoom

Presenters: Diana Bell-Kite, Curator of Textiles and Clothing, NC Museum of History; Katie Edwards, Curator of Popular Culture, NC Museum of History; and RaeLana Poteat, Chief Curator, NC Museum of History

North Carolina is a diverse state with a long history of interesting people, places, events, and stuff (you know we love those artifacts!). If you had to choose, what—or who—would be in your North Carolina alphabet? Join the curators who worked on our upcoming exhibit, North Carolina A to Z, to discover some of their favorites out of the many objects and stories featured.

History and Highballs: East Fork Pottery

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Adults only, please.

Speaker: Alexander “Alex” Matisse, Artist, Potter, and Founder of East Fork Pottery

Join the staff as they kick off celebrating North Carolina artists this month by welcoming Alex Matisse. Matisse will dive into the evolution of East Fork Pottery and how it became what it is today. He’ll share a bit about his family, his years as an apprentice to legendary potter Mark Hewitt, and how he and his co-founders started East Fork. Matisse will talk about the growth of the business, how the pots are made, and the why behind it all!

Alexander “Alex” Matisse was raised in a small New England town in a family of artists, anthropologists, and inventors. In 2004 he moved to North Carolina, where he attended Guilford College before dropping out to begin three years of apprenticeship with potters Matt Jones and, later, Mark Hewitt. Matisse now leads East Fork Pottery, along with business partners Connie Matisse and John Vigeland.

Summer Tar Heel Tales: Weaving the Rainbow

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. at the museum

In-person, drop-in program; ages 3 and up (with an adult).

History at High Noon: From Landfill Dogs to Stardust and Ashes

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 12–1 p.m., Daniels Auditorium, NC Museum of History

Speaker: Shannon Johnstone, Illustrator, Photographer, and Professor of Art at Meredith College

Join the staff as they wrap up celebrating North Carolina artists this month by welcoming award-winning photographer, illustrator, and Meredith College art professor Shannon Johnstone. Johnstone will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the path that led to her incredible project Landfill Dogs. She will explain what the project is, how it came about, and how that work inspired another project, Stardust and Ashes.

Shannon Johnstone’s photographic work deals with themes that reclaim what has been discarded and make visible that which is hidden. Her project Landfill Dogs has been featured nationally and internationally and was most notably on ABC World News with Diane Sawyer (2013) and CNN.com (2014). Her recent project, Stardust and Ashes, was a Critical Mass Finalist (2017) and exhibited at The Front in New Orleans (2017). Both projects were featured at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (Year of the Dog, 2018) and the Gaddy-Hamrick Art Gallery (All Creatures Great and Small, 2019). Johnstone is a tenured professor at Meredith College in Raleigh.

