Splish, Splash, they were beatin' the heat
Splish, Splash, they were beatin' the heat

Youngsters frolicked and found respite from 90-degree-plus temperatures this week at the popular Freedom Park Splash Pad in Eden. It’s a watery wonderland — spread across 8,000 square feet, it includes giant sprinkler flowers, fanciful animal sculptures and fountains that shoot water spray. The highlight: a giant yellow bucket perched high and timed to dump 50 gallons of cool water on kids every few minutes. For more information, visit: https://www.edennc.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/-36

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

