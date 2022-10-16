Spooktacular: Giant skeleton, demon babies, spiders take over Rockingham Coounty lawns

A 10-foot-tall skeleton lurches across an Eden front lawn along N.C. 87, cobwebs choke the front porch of a Murphy Street house in Madison and blue-hued plastic demon baby dolls crawl amid tombstones along the front yard of another Madison home on Academy Street.

Indeed, quite a few Rockingham Countians have invested time, money and creativity in converting their front yards into spooky lawnscapes for the Halloween season.

In Eden one such yard on Hamilton street tells the story of a haunted hostel, complete with a sign that that reads “Dead and Breakfast.’’ Gauzy draping, cobwebbing, ghosts, plastic skeletons and stray tibias and fibias lie about the porch and lawn to create a ghoulish graveyard.