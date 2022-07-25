Sports Briefs

RHS set to host
Rising Stars
Basketball Camp
Reidsville is hosting the Rising Stars Basketball Camp at the high school gymnasium from July 27 – 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first of what is planned to be an annual event. The camp is for boys and girls from second through the eighth grades. The cost is $65 per camper and includes a t-shirt and snacks. The current Reidsville Rams coaching staff, players and alumni will provide daily instruction for campers. To register or for more information contact coach Ross (336-327-6162), coach Neal (336-254-0658) or coach Artis (336-456-1642).
Football Scrimmages
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Morehead at Southeast Guilford, 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
Farm Bureau Jamboree Schedule, Community Stadium – Reidsville
- Rockingham JV vs Southwest Randolph JV, 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.
- Rockingham varsity vs Southwest Randolph varsity, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Reidsville JV vs McMichael JV, 7:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Reidsville varsity vs McMichael varsity, 8:35 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $6.
Morehead Football Jamboree – Eden
- Northeast Guilford versus Walkertown, 5 p.m.
- Morehead versus Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission is $5.