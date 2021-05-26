Spotlight on Seniors: Rockingham Early College High School students discuss their dreams

RockinghamNow congratulates the county's Class of 2021. This week, we feature the voices of seniors from Rockingham Early College High School as they discuss plans for continuing their education.
Somer Lillard
My name is Somer Lillard and I’m a senior at RECHS. I have faced some challenges to get to the point in life that I'm at right now. Ever since I was little, my dad always told me to study hard to earn the education that neither he nor my mom could receive.
My dad has worked blue collar jobs his entire life due to an early lack of money for college. And my mom is an immigrant from a third-world country who could not afford college either.
In order to one day reach my goal of earning a college education, I have had to stay up many late nights, studying, practicing, and learning to do well on my exams. Studying, in general, has been difficult for me since I have never been the fastest learner or smartest student. I’m always the last person to finish a test or the slowest reader in my class.
Trying to keep up with everyone else and still succeed in my classes has been difficult, but I have managed it well enough, and my work finally paid off when I learned I was accepted into UNC-Chapel Hill.
The relief of seeing my acceptance letter was such a large weight off my shoulders. It felt as though my intense months-long application process and years of dedication to school truly meant something and it validated everything I’ve ever done.
I plan to major in biology and minor in computer science at UNC. I’ve always had a fascination for the inner mechanics of the human body, as well as the inner workings of electronics, so my major and minor are both two things I really look forward to learning more about at Carolina.
So far I have received an academic scholarship for UNC worth $3,000 for up to four years, a financial aid grant worth $11,137 for my first upcoming year, and I’ve been saving up money by working part-time at Food Lion for over half a year now.
Also, since I was fortunate enough to be accepted into and attend Rockingham Early College High School, I will be able to enter college at Carolina starting as a junior. After earning my bachelor’s degree from UNC, I plan to pursue my passion for biology in the medical field.
As of now, I hope to apply to the UNC School of Medicine where I will earn my doctorate degree and become a general practitioner. I will likely work in Greensboro or Raleigh if I do manage to become a doctor. However, if this doesn’t happen, I likely see myself becoming some sort of biotech scientist or perhaps even a computer programmer.
My future plans really stem from what I will enjoy studying most at Carolina, which is yet to be seen. Eden is somewhat of a small town as well so I really haven’t had the chance to experience much yet, although I do love the town and will forever appreciate the place I was raised in. I would love to come back to this town when I get older, too, just because I know how great the community is here and how some things never change in it.
Kaitlynn Corum
Hello, my name is Kaitlynn Corum. I am a graduating senior at Rockingham Early College High School. Throughout my high school career, I have come across many obstacles and challenges.
At the beginning of my freshmen year, I told myself that I would try and make all A's throughout both my high school and college classes. While working on maintaining A's, I also worked on completing my college degree in four years, rather than return as a 5th-year senior.
My plan has been to get as far along as I can in this time frame. This has been the most difficult challenge in my time at high school. Through hours of studying, learning, and many stressful nights,I have been able to overcome this challenge and make all A’s.
The most interesting part of my journey has been the people I have met on the way. I have found such a good group of friends while here. And even with COVID-19, we are still there for each other when we were needed. Throughout high school, I have been planning for what comes next after graduation.
Along with receiving my diploma from high school, I will also be graduating from RCC with my associate's degree in science. I plan on continuing at RCC in their nursing program. After achieving my RN, I will then transfer to a four-year university with plans to obtain my BSN and finally my master’s to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. Being able to attend early college has truly put me on a path that not only puts me ahead, but prepares me for advancing my college education.
Marie Ramirez Medina
My name is Marie Carmen Ramirez Medina and I am graduating from Rockingham County Early College High School in the Class of 2021.
When I first came to the Early College I wasn’t even sure that it was the right place for me. Actually, I almost transferred out my freshman year. But, in the end, after stumbling around for a while, I slowly found my way and the people to make all of the trip worth it.
I am proud of myself for sticking with the program and I’m so glad that I stayed. Without the Early College I don’t think I would have made the progress I have in becoming the person that I want to become.
I’m still not there yet, and I have a long way to go, but my experiences here and the people I met along the way have changed my life and who I am for the better.
The students and staff here truly have made it an incredible experience. While COVID-19 did its best to knock us all off course, and succeeded to an extent, everyone here has done their best to make this year an experience just as inclusive as it would have been otherwise.
And many teachers have reached out to make sure that students are doing well.
I have been accepted into the University of North Carolina Greensboro with a $2,000 Chancellor's Scholarship and a $1,500 Spartan Scholarship. I have also been accepted at North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
After some deliberation, I have decided to venture a bit farther from home to attend my top choice, the School of Visual Arts in New York, to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in computer arts, computer animation and visual effects with help of a $9,000 yearly Silas H. Rhodes Scholarship.
Aubrey Martin
My name is Aubrey Martin, and I am a senior at Rockingham Early College High School. I will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill, and I plan to major in political science and English in the fall.
I have attended both RECHS and RCC since my freshman year of high school, and have enjoyed my time there immensely. The opportunities to grow and mature into a college student in a safe environment have been instrumental in my development as a learner.
By far, the most rewarding part of my time at RECHS has been working with the History Club. Our wonderful advisor, Valencia Abbott, my fellow officers, club members, and myself work together to create service projects to help address issues we see in our community.
I am most proud of our AIDS Awareness Month, a project we pioneered in my sophomore year, and saw to fruition in my junior year. An idea that started because of my affinity for Elizabeth Taylor, led us to RAIN, an organization in Charlotte, and an invitation to their annual AIDS Walk.
The work I have done with the History Club has shown me that I always want public service and community organizing to be a part of my career in some fashion. And this is what led me to combining English with political science in my future educational plans.
