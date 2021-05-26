Spotlight on Seniors: Rockingham Early College High School students discuss their dreams

I plan to major in biology and minor in computer science at UNC. I’ve always had a fascination for the inner mechanics of the human body, as well as the inner workings of electronics, so my major and minor are both two things I really look forward to learning more about at Carolina.

So far I have received an academic scholarship for UNC worth $3,000 for up to four years, a financial aid grant worth $11,137 for my first upcoming year, and I’ve been saving up money by working part-time at Food Lion for over half a year now.

Also, since I was fortunate enough to be accepted into and attend Rockingham Early College High School, I will be able to enter college at Carolina starting as a junior. After earning my bachelor’s degree from UNC, I plan to pursue my passion for biology in the medical field.

As of now, I hope to apply to the UNC School of Medicine where I will earn my doctorate degree and become a general practitioner. I will likely work in Greensboro or Raleigh if I do manage to become a doctor. However, if this doesn’t happen, I likely see myself becoming some sort of biotech scientist or perhaps even a computer programmer.