Spring Grown and Gathered Returns in May
Spring Grown and Gathered farm-to-fork dinner galas are held at Spray Mercantile along the canal.

 Gordon Allen, Special to RockinghamNow

EDEN — The City of Eden will lay the long table for its popular outdoor dining event, Spring Grown and Gathered, after a year of postponement due to the pandemic.

The premier farm-to-fork fundraiser for the Rockingham County Arts Council is slated for May 20 at 7 p.m. at Spray Mercantile along the canal in Eden and sponsored by Eden Tourism and Special Events.

A regional chef will return to provide a gourmet meal, showcasing ingredients sourced from local and regional farms and food artisans. The gala is limited to 100 guests.

Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple and include, dinner, drinks and a take-home gift.

For more information, call Cindy Adams at 336-552-6132 or Debbie Moore at 336-34

